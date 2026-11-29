Three other awards in the Australian Bravery Decorations Honours List were given posthumously.

Ahmed Al-Ahmed, left, meets with Israeli ambassador Amir Maimon in Sydney (JNS/@IsraelinOZ/X) [Missing Credit]

Russian-Jewish couple Boris and Sofia Gurman who died in the mass shooting received the Star of Courage “for their acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril”.

Ruvien Morrison, 62 received the Bravery Medal “for his acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances”.

The massacre was carried out by a father and son, Sajid and Naveed Akram, who were inspired by Islamic State.

Police officially deemed the attack to be a terrorist incident targeted at the Jewish community.

Sixteen people died as a result of the shooting, including Holocaust survivor Eva Geller, who succumbed aged 90 earlier this month having failed to recover from her injuries.

The Gurmans had reacted almost immediately without any heed for their own safety after seeing one of the terrorists taking a gun out of a parked vehicle.

Boris, 69 managed to grab the weapon, dashcam video footage revealed, before he was shot fatally by the attacker using a second gun he was carrying.

Sofia, 61, ran back to come to the aid of her husband but was wounded and died.

The couple had been due to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in January this year.

Boris and Sofia Gurman displayed "conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril" (Andy Kanchik) [Missing Credit]

Morrison, a Soviet-born member of the strictly Orthodox Jewish community, had leapt into action and sought to fight one of the gunmen as soon as the first shots rang out, according to witnesses.

His daughter Sheina Gutnick later paid tribute saying: "My dear father, Reuven Morrison was shot dead for being Jewish at a Chanukah event on Bondi Beach while protecting lives, while jumping up, putting his own life at risk to save his fellow Jewish community members."

Ruvien Morrison, who was killed in the attack aged 62, has been honoured for his "acts of bravery" [Missing Credit]

Shop owner Ahmed was having a coffee near Bondi Beach location when the attack began.

Bravely going towards the sound of the shooting, he jumped out from behind a car to challenge one of the terrorists and take away his rifle.

Police have said that his extraordinary act of bravery almost certainly prevented many more people being killed and injured.

Ahmed suffered several gunshot wounds in the attack and required emergency surgery.

The bravery awards have been announced ahead of the attack’s anniversary on December 14.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said: “Today four Australians have been recognised by the Governor General for their bravery during the antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi.

“We honour their instinct to act with courage in the face of danger, to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

“Mr Ahmed Al-Ahmed, the late Mr Boris and Mrs Sofia Gurman, and the late Mr Ruvien Morrison represent the very best of the Australian character.

“We know this recognition will not lessen the loss felt by loved ones, survivors and the community more broadly. But we will remember and learn from the stories of their bravery and sacrifice.

“As we approach the first anniversary of the antisemitic Bondi terror attack, we continue to wrap our arms around all those grieving the loss of loved ones, the survivors, the Australian Jewish community and the broader Bondi community, all whose lives were forever changed by that awful day.”