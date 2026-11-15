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Fauda star Lior Raz reveals how he raced to save Israelis after October 7: ‘I took my Jeep and my gun and went south’

Actor was in Romania when his sister called from a kibbutz under attack. The horrors of that day inspired two episodes of the hit Netflix drama

November 15, 2026 11:19
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Lior Raz (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Israeli actor Lior Raz has described how he flew home from Romania the day after October 7, took his Jeep and a gun and headed south to help rescue families trapped by Hamas terrorists.

Raz, 54, the star and co-creator of Netflix hit Fauda, was more than 1,000 miles from Israel when his sister called in terror from a kibbutz near the Gaza border, where she was sheltering with her children as gunmen attacked.

“My sister said: ‘Lior, you need to save me because I'm with my kids at the shelter. There are terrorists around us’,” Raz told the Mail on Sunday.

Initially unable to comprehend what was happening, Raz looked at the news and saw footage of the unfolding massacre.

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Topics:

Fauda

Israel

October 7

Lior Raz

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