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Ex-biker gang boss pleads guilty over Bondi kosher deli arson plot

Sayed Moosawi admitted his role in a 2024 attack that Australian intelligence linked to Iran

November 11, 2026 11:41
Copy of Sydney arson.jpg
The aftermath of a fire at Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney in 2024 (Facebook/NSW Jewish Board of Deputies)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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A former motorcycle gang leader has pleaded guilty to helping organise the firebombing of a kosher business in Sydney's Bondi neighbourhood, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Sayed Moosawi, a former Nomads chapter president, admitted serving as a middleman in the attack on Lewis' Continental Kitchen, according to the newspaper.

The Australian Jewish Association posted a one-word message on X on Wednesday: "Guilty."

Moosawi, 35, pleaded guilty to knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, being an accessory before the fact to destroying property using fire and intimidation, according to a separate NewsWire report published by The Australian.

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Topics:

Australia

arson attacks

Court and Crime

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