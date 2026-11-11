Ex-biker gang boss pleads guilty over Bondi kosher deli arson plot

A former motorcycle gang leader has pleaded guilty to helping organise the firebombing of a kosher business in Sydney's Bondi neighbourhood, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Sayed Moosawi, a former Nomads chapter president, admitted serving as a middleman in the attack on Lewis' Continental Kitchen, according to the newspaper.

The Australian Jewish Association posted a one-word message on X on Wednesday: "Guilty."

Moosawi, 35, pleaded guilty to knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, being an accessory before the fact to destroying property using fire and intimidation, according to a separate NewsWire report published by The Australian.