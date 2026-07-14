Europe’s smallest Jewish community opens a permanent synagogue

The Jewish community in Iceland – believed to be Europe’s smallest – has marked a major milestone by opening the country’s first ever dedicated community centre and synagogue.
The Beit Shvidler Jewish Centre, located in downtown Reykjavik, which, some 170 miles from the Arctic Circle, is the world’s most northern capital, brings together under one roof facilities the community has never had permanent access to before.
Facilities include a synagogue, kosher shop, community kitchen, youth centre, seminar room, library, and a soon-to-open geothermally heated mikvah, which uses Iceland’s abundant natural underground volcanic heat.
The centre occupies a renovated 9,000-square-foot building that previously served as a bar and, before that, the headquarters of a political party. It was purchased after the community outgrew rented premises and has been funded largely through donations.
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