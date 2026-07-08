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Taiwan opens first Jewish cemetery to honour dying man’s wish

Chabad’s Rabbi Shlomi Tabib said the cancer patients deathbed plea was a ‘wake up call’ for the local community

July 8, 2026 16:29
Chabad Taiwan.jpeg
Rabbi Shlomi Tabib leads the first burial service at Taiwan's new Jewish cemetery (Chabad.org)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Chabad of Taiwan has opened the country’s first Jewish cemetery to honour the dying wish of a late community member.

Rabbi Shlomi Tabib, co-founder of the Chabad house in Taipei, recalled experiencing a “wake up call” about the project after a congregant was diagnosed with Stage Four lung cancer in 2023.

The man, a longtime member of the Taiwanese Jewish community, was distraught that he could not be buried in a Jewish cemetery in the country, Tabib recalled.

As he lay dying, he asked the rabbi to ensure that, by the time it was next required, such a cemetery would be established.

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Topics:

Chabad

Taiwan

Burial

Jewish burials

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