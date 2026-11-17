EUJS disputed those arguments, saying no substantial evidence had been presented to demonstrate that adopting the definition would undermine free speech.

The IHRA definition, adopted in 2016, describes antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews”.

The definition includes examples of contemporary antisemitism, including certain forms of hostility towards Israel, including comparisons of Israeli policies to those of the Nazis and the suggestion that the state’s founding was inherently a racist endeavour.

Critics of the definition have long claimed that some of the examples could see legitimate criticism of Israel’s actions labelled as antisemitic.

During the debate, delegates voted to divide the proposed motion into two separate parts: one addressing the IHRA definition and the other concerning the promotion and protection of Jewish life.

EUJS said the separation would undermine the purpose of the proposal, as the two elements were intended to work together. It subsequently withdrew the motion rather than allow delegates to approve one part while rejecting the other.

In a statement following the meeting, EUJS said: “No one else should decide how the hatred experienced daily by Jewish people across Europe and the world should be defined.

“Performative selective solidarity is worth nothing.”

EUJS also criticised what it described as a reversal of the EYF’s previous position. It said the forum had accepted the IHRA definition as part of its policy for the past eight years, making the latest opposition particularly concerning.

The statement went on: “Suggesting to reject the motion now demonstrates, once again, that the European Youth Forum is not committed to protecting young Jewish Life in Europe.”

The dispute comes despite the forum having previously worked alongside EUJS on policies addressing antisemitism. In 2018, the EYF adopted a motion proposed by EUJS which included the IHRA definition and encouraged its member organisations to use it.

A further joint motion on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life was published in November 2024.

The latest disagreement also comes shortly after European Union ministers reaffirmed their commitment to combating racism and related forms of hatred.

On October 2, 2026, the Council of the European Union approved conclusions on tackling racism and discrimination.

The Council's conclusions emphasised the need to tackle hatred both online and offline, strengthen education and prevention, and protect the rights and dignity of everyone across the bloc.

EUJS said two members of its board had attended the gathering and encountered racist and antisemitic rhetoric during their participation.

The organisation described the incidents as evidence of what it believes is a wider institutional problem rather than isolated occurrences.

In its statement, it said: “It is now clear, this is beyond an isolated issue. It is an institutional problem.”

“The European Youth Forum should be prioritising youth rights for all young Europeans, not excluding some,” it continued.

“Time and time again, the European Youth Forum has failed to protect young Jewish people.

“The time for words is over. It's time for change. Enough is enough.”

The JC has contacted the EYF for comment.