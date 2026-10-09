European Parliament votes in favour of putting Muslim Brotherhood on terror list

The European Parliament approved a resolution on Thursday for the European Union to include entities and people linked to the Muslim Brotherhood on the EU’s list of terrorist organisations.

The matter now goes to the European Council, which determines EU political issues.

The resolution calls on European Union member states to develop a joint strategy to counter what it describes as “Islamist infiltration and Muslim Brotherhood networks”, 381-167. There were 15 abstentions.

It also urges EU member states to develop a common approach to identify signs of Islamist infiltration – including “double messaging,” in which terror sympathisers speak moderately in political contexts and radically in mosques – and to support Muslims who publicly back democracy and freedom of conscience.