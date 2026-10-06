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European Parliament member Rima Hassan accused of throwing Israeli and European flags to the floor at October 7 memorial

The French MEP of Palestinian descent joined Greta Thunberg on the ‘Freedom Flotilla’ to Gaza

October 6, 2026 17:13
GettyImages-2298261756.jpg
French-Palestinian member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan speaks during a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 6, 2026. (Credit: Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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Rima Hassan, the French-Palestinian MEP and prominent pro-Palestinian campaigner, has been accused of throwing an Israeli flag to the ground during an October 7 commemoration at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The flag had reportedly been displayed near a memorial to the victims of the October 7 attacks.

The European Jewish Congress said in a statement it was “appalled” by the reports, adding: “If confirmed, this goes far beyond political disagreement or provocation.

“These flags formed part of a memorial to the victims of the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and to those abducted by Hamas. To deliberately interfere with such a memorial, on the eve of the anniversary of the attacks, would show a profound contempt for their memory and for the suffering of their families.

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Topics:

October 7

October 7 anniversary

October 7 Massacres

European Parliament

Belgium

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