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European Parliament awards ICC top human rights prize three months after chief prosecutor resigns over sex abuse allegations

International Criminal Court's nomination for Sakharov Prize had been put forward by left wing parties in the European Parliament

October 23, 2026 15:02
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The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been awarded a top prize by the European Parliament – two weeks after the US announced new sanctions against the body and three months after its chief prosecutor was ousted amid sexual harassment allegations.

The £40,000 (50,000 euro) Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought honours people and bodies who have defended human rights. Previous winners include Nelson Mandela and the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The successful nomination was put forward by left wing and socialist parties within the European Parliament.

In February 2025 the Trump administration launched sanctions against the ICC after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on the charge of “crimes against humanity” in November 2024.

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Topics:

International Criminal Court

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