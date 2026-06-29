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Emily Damari and two other former hostages ‘fulfil dreams together’ watching England at World Cup

Three friends ‘conquer the worst' and fly to US to see England beat Panama 2-0

June 29, 2026 18:22
emily.jpg
Ziv Berman, Emily Damari and Gali Berman in New York (Emily Demari Instagram)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read

Former hostages Emily Damari, Ziv Berman and Gali Berman had a joyous trip to the US to see England play in the World Cup, “fulfilling dreams together”.

The beaming friends watched the Three Lions beat Panama 2-0 on Saturday night at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Soaking up the atmosphere in the Big Apple and New Jersey, they posted a series of pictures on Instagram of themselves in England shirts, clearly loving every minute of the experience.

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Topics:

Israel

Hostages

Emily Damari

Hamas

October 7

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