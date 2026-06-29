Emily Damari and two other former hostages ‘fulfil dreams together’ watching England at World Cup

Emily, 29, told how they relished: "Breathing real air, having fun, smiling, and sharing with each other and the third with all the feelings we have in our hearts, for good and for bad.”

Writing on Instagram, Emily, who celebrated 12 months of freedom earlier this year, posted: “A year and five months ago the world knew that I defeated the captives of Hamas.

“I had to wait 267 days for Gali and Zavi, my friends who were kidnapped from my home with me.

“Every day of these 267 days of living has really been so challenging. “You sit in hell for 471 days and every day fantasising about the moment you will go out and ravage the world, and then you just feel bound; you are not a predator, and certainly not the world I dreamed of when I was in hell. I felt torture of conscience to love, eat, drink and certainly fly abroad.”

But, she said, she “believed in my heart” that “we'll see pink sunsets together, my friends.

"And today, we don't just see pink sunsets - we are fulfilling dreams together!

"Breathing real air, having fun, smiling, and sharing with each other and the third with all the feelings we have in our hearts, for good and for bad.”

Emily in Times Square

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Emily, a devoted Tottenham Hotspur fan, painted the St George’s Cross on her face.

She added: “And here, look at us: the three of us have conquered the worst. The three of us flew together to fulfil a dream that we talked about somewhere in 2022, in the previous World Cup.”

Perfect match. Ziv, Emily and Gali at the stadium (Emily Demari Instagram)

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She went on: “I love you, I thank God for every moment by your side, and may we never stop smiling and fulfilling ourselves all our lives. Thank you for surviving and beating the motherf******!”

Emily inside the stadium (Instagram)

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Gali, 28, replied on Instagram: “I just give thanks every new day for being next to you, my blood.

“There's nothing that makes me happier than knowing that after the dark, sad and frustrating period that we've been through, we're alive, we're getting stronger and can start achieving everything we've ever dreamed of.

“I wish us to keep dreaming, realising, laughing, rejoicing and simply living life...

“Thank you also for who you are, for your strength and for not giving up. Cause you won my life too.’’

British-Israeli Emily was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7th 2023, along with close friends Gali and Ziv, and held captive in Gaza for 471 days.

Her kidnappers shot her in the left hand as they held her hostage, causing her to lose two fingers.

In January, she celebrated a year of freedom.

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Gali had received a video call on the morning of October 7 from Emily. She asked him to come to her house “because she was scared.”

He left his saferoom armed with a kitchen knife and went to see Emily, but both were kidnapped.

His twin Ziv was captured after his home was torched forcing him to run out of his saferoom.

Gali and Ziv were both finally released after 738 days.

Best buddies

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