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Dublin hotel ‘cancelled 70-room booking for antisemitism conference delegates’

The Herbert Park Hotel’s general manager allegedly asked if the gathering had anything to do with the IDF

October 15, 2026 11:22
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The Herbert Park Hotel, a 4 star hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin, Ireland (Credit: Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A Dublin hotel allegedly withdrew a reservation for 70 rooms for delegates attending an international conference on combating antisemitism after learning the purpose of their visit, according to a senior representative of Ireland’s Jewish community.

Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, said the Herbert Park Hotel in Dublin’s Ballsbridge neighbourhood, initially accepted the group booking for representatives attending the conference from the European Union’s 27 member states.

However, he said the hotel subsequently withdrew the reservation after he explained what the conference was about.

Cohen said the hotel’s general manager also asked whether the conference had any connection to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), despite the event being a civilian and diplomatic gathering focused on tackling antisemitism.

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Topics:

Ireland

Antisemitism

Dublin

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