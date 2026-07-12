Become a Member
World

Dreyfus statue given permanent new home outside court which cleared him of all charges

New site comes after decades of uncertainty around tribute to army captain wrongly convicted in France’s historic antisemitism scandal

July 12, 2026 13:00
GettyImages-2285146647.jpg
Police officers by bronze statue of Dreyfus at Court of Cassation, a few hours before today's official unveiling (Gauthier Bedrignans / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A statue of Alfrey Dreyfus is today being given a permanent new home outside the court which cleared the Jewish army officer of all charges more than a decade after his wrongful conviction for treason.

The trial of the army captain in 1894 is the most notorious case of antisemitism in French history, and at the time moved novelist Emile Zola to write his famous pamphlet entitled J’accuse… in defence of Dreyfus.

The bronze 3.5-metre sculpture was created in 1985 by artist Louis Mitelberg but has for four decades lacked a permanent home.

It will now have a permanent site on Rue de Harlay on the Île de la Cité, directly in front of the Cour de cassation, the court that formally cleared Dreyfus of all charges 120 years ago in 1906.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

France

Paris

Antisemitism

History

Emmanuel Macron

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper