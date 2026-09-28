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Dozens of Israelis stranded in Nepali village after landslide and flooding

The crisis comes just weeks after two Israelis were reported missing in a previous flash flood in the Himalayan nation

September 28, 2026 16:38
Nepal.jpg
People walk past damaged houses in the aftermath of a flash flood at Betrawati Bazaar in Nepal's Rasuwa district on September 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Dozens of Israeli hikers have been caught in a series of landslides and avalanches in Nepal as torrential rain and extreme weather swept across the Himalayan country and northern India, killing at least 70 people.

Many of the Israelis were stranded in the remote mountain village of Samagaun over the weekend after landslides blocked roads and damaged bridges, while power was cut to the village, which lies at an altitude of around 3,500 metres in Nepal’s Manaslu region.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Kathmandu was working with local guides and tour operators to locate Israelis and help move them to safer areas where conditions permitted.

However, the rapidly changing weather made rescue operations difficult.

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Topics:

Nepal Flash Flood

Israel

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