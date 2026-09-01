Two Israelis confirmed missing as Nepal flood death toll tops 900

One, a 60-year-old man, has not been named, but the ministry identified Katerina Sakovich, a joint Israeli-Belarusian national, as the other missing person.

Sakovich, 41, known to her friends as Katya, was part of a group travelling to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a significant site in Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism, when the floods hit, according to Kan.

“Israel’s consul in Kathmandu and the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad are in continuous contact with her family and are working with the authorities and local officials in efforts to locate her,” said a ministry spokesperson.

Local rescue teams, supported by those from India, South Korea and China (which claims Tibet as part of its territory as a “special autonomous region”), are reportedly having to wade through waist-high mud in the search for survivors.

Chinese state media has reported that, on the Tibetan side of the border, rescuers have made three sweeps of the area affected but found no survivors thus far.

At least three bodies have been pulled from the mud after being found in two flooded tunnels, but one Indian soldier deployed to the area told AFP he was “still hopeful that there are six survivors inside”.