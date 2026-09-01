Two Israelis confirmed missing as Nepal flood death toll tops 900

Two Israeli nationals have been confirmed as among the around 4,000 people missing following flash floods and mudslides in Nepal last week.
The country’s border region with Tibet has been devastated after a glacier partially collapsed, causing a surge in river levels.
More than 900 people have been confirmed dead, while 4,247 are known to be missing, including 592 foreigners, many of whom travelled from India on a pilgrimage to a local Hindu site.
On Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that two Israeli citizens are among those yet to be located.
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