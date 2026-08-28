World Jewish Relief launches emergency appeal following Nepal flash flood

Humanitarian agency World Jewish Relief has launched an emergency appeal after the flash flood, which hit communities along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.
The charity is collaborating with its long-standing humanitarian partner in the region, the Community Self-Reliance Centre (CSRC).
The Nepal Flash Flood Appeal will provide essential humanitarian aid to the communities in Nepal’s Rasuwa district hit by the catastrophic flash flood. The aid will include safe drinking water, food, emergency shelter, medicine and other essential amenities.
Preliminary assessments have implied the flood was caused by a glacial lake outburst in the Tibetan area, approximately 26 kilometres north of the Nepal-China border.
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