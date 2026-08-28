World Jewish Relief launches emergency appeal following Nepal flash flood

The latest reports say some 580 people have been killed, while nearly 2,000 have been reported missing.

Communities in Rasuwa and the surrounding areas have been devastated, with homes, roads, hydropower facilities and critical infrastructure destroyed. The full scale of the humanitarian impact is yet to be determined as search and rescue operations continue, while rescue and relief efforts have been complicated by the damage to roads, high river levels, landslides and mountainous terrain.

World Jewish Relief has been liaising with CRSC since Thursday, marking another collaboration in a decade-long partnership. CRSC’s team arrived within 24 hours of the flood and has been providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Paul Anticoni, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said: “The distressing images of this catastrophic disaster have been horrific. But the rapidity and timelessness of our local partner getting volunteers to the affected area so quickly have been inspiring.

“Now we all need to play our part and show our Jewish generosity in supporting those affected. I am forever grateful to all of you for your kindness.”

World Jewish Relief supports Jewish communities in crisis. To support World Jewish Relief’s response in Nepal, donate to the Nepal Flash Flood Appeal.

https://www.worldjewishrelief.org/nepal-flash-flood-appeal/

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