Digger ‘smashes through Jewish cemetery, scattering bones’

Maintenance work at a historic Jewish cemetery in Poland went badly wrong earlier this month when a digger reportedly smashed through gravestones and scattered bones across the site.

Workers had been hired by the cemetery’s owners and local Jewish community leaders to repair a collapsed wall at the site in the town of Brzesko, about 57km from Kraków.

An excavator reportedly entered through the gates of the cemetery before smashing through gravestones and, while operating near the damaged wall, dug out bones and scattered them across the ground.

Many prominent rabbis are buried at the cemetery, including Rabbi Aryeh Leib Lipschitz; his son Rabbi Meshulam Zalman Yonatan; Rabbi Pinchas Templerl; Rabbi Pinchas Templer; Rabbi Menashe and Rabbi Tuvia.