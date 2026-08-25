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Digger ‘smashes through Jewish cemetery, scattering bones’

Poland’s Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich criticises ‘mistakes’ made by local Jewish community over routine repair work at site near Kraków

August 25, 2026 10:30
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The tractor at the cemetery in Kraków (Image: X/ Undertow)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Maintenance work at a historic Jewish cemetery in Poland went badly wrong earlier this month when a digger reportedly smashed through gravestones and scattered bones across the site.

Workers had been hired by the cemetery’s owners and local Jewish community leaders to repair a collapsed wall at the site in the town of Brzesko, about 57km from Kraków.

An excavator reportedly entered through the gates of the cemetery before smashing through gravestones and, while operating near the damaged wall, dug out bones and scattered them across the ground.

Many prominent rabbis are buried at the cemetery, including Rabbi Aryeh Leib Lipschitz; his son Rabbi Meshulam Zalman Yonatan; Rabbi Pinchas Templerl; Rabbi Pinchas Templer; Rabbi Menashe and Rabbi Tuvia.

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Topics:

Poland

Cemeteries

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