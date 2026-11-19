The DNSAP was established in 1930 and adopted many of the ideological and organisational features of the German Nazi Party, including antisemitism, the swastika and the Hitler salute. During the German occupation of Denmark, the party collaborated with the occupying regime.

Schwalbe's husband also held a senior local position, serving as acting branch leader in Holstebro from November 1942 until July 1944, according to the report.

Danish historian Claus Bundgård Christensen, of Roskilde University, examined the archival documents alongside Frihedsbrevet.

“There is no doubt that Kirsten Schwalbe was a prominent Nazi locally,” he said.

“She was more than an ordinary rank-and-file member, although she was of course not at the head of the party.”

Gry Scavenius Bertelsen, a curator at Denmark’s Freedom Museum and Frøslev Camp, told Frihedsbrevet that the DNSAP operated through a hierarchy of different leadership positions.

“As acting branch group leader, she had a leadership function at local level,” she said.

An earlier investigation by Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad, revealed in October that Schwalbe had been a member of the DNSAP during the German occupation of Denmark.

Records from the party's membership register, known as the Bovrup files, showed that she joined in August 1941, two years after the outbreak of the Second World War.

When questioned about her membership by Danish broadcaster TV Midtvest, Schwalbe initially played down her involvement, claiming “I barely knew what it was, because I’ve never been interested in politics."

In a separate interview, she explained: “Yes, I was signed up. My husband asked me about it, and I said I didn’t care. I wasn’t interested in politics at all, so I just did what he thought I should do."

The investigation has also raised questions about a recently published biography of Schwalbe, We Need Something to Laugh About, written by journalists Frederik Helms and Line Morell Holm.

Published by Gyldendal on October 8, the book celebrates Schwalbe's life but makes no reference to her Nazi Party membership or her wartime leadership positions.

The authors and publisher said they had been unaware of her political history when the biography was written. Gyldendal has since indicated that the new information will need to be investigated further before deciding how the book should be amended.

Danish broadcaster TV Midtvest announced on November 16 that it would stop its coverage of Schwalbe for the time being. The decision means a planned final episode of its documentary series, Kirstens vilde år, will no longer be produced.

The broadcaster's editor-in-chief, Marc Killigren Akselsen, said the decision followed discussions with Schwalbe's family.

“Her family has made it clear that the recent media coverage has affected her deeply and that, for the sake of her health, she needs peace,” he said.

“As journalists, we have a responsibility to take people's vulnerability into consideration.”

Previously, Schwalbe had spoken publicly about her approach to life and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.

On her 110th birthday, she said: “I don't care that I'm going to die soon; I don't think about it. I don't often think about the future; I enjoy the good days and my good mood.”