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‘Death to Zionism’ protest planned in Basel – 129 years to the day after Theodor Herzl ‘founded Jewish State’ in city

An online banner promotes a ‘Free Palestine’ demonstration in the Swiss city on August 29, where Herzl held the First Zionist Congress in 1897

August 25, 2026 14:03
GettyImages-2663307 (1).jpg
Theodor Herzl, (1860-1904). Original Publication: People Disc - HE0179 (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Police in Switzerland are investigating plans for an unauthorised protest rally in Basel on the 129th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress, which Theodor Herzl organised and presided over.

An online banner for the event has the slogan ‘Free Palestine – Death to Zionism’, and features an inverted red triangle, a symbol that has become associated with Hamas.

It says the demonstration will take place at 2pm on Saturday, August 29, at Theaterplatz in the Swiss city, where the First Zionist Congress opened on that date in 1897.

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Topics:

Theodor Herzl

Israel

Zionism

Switzerland

Palestine

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