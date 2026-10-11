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Danish ex-foreign minister ‘shocked’ by Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay

Per Stig Møller says the former UN human rights chief advocated censorship during the Muhammad cartoons crisis

October 11, 2026 11:03
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Navi Pillay (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A former Danish foreign minister has said he was “shocked” by the decision to award this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, accusing her of advocating censorship when Denmark sought UN support during the Muhammad cartoons crisis.

Per Stig Møller, who served as foreign minister from 2001 to 2010, said he had personally dealt with Pillay, the South African jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and considered her unworthy of the award.

“I am shocked. She is not qualified. I was angry when I heard she had been chosen,” he told Danish newspaper Berlingske.

Denmark faced an international crisis following the publication in a Danish newspaper of cartoons depicting the founder of Islam, which sparked violent protests across the Muslim world. Tensions flared again when the cartoons were republished in 2008, the year a car bomb exploded outside the Danish embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

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Topics:

Denmark

United Nations

Israel

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