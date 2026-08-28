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Czech Jews to sit down for a Shabbat dinner amid ruins of Brno’s once-great synagogue

Hundreds of Jews of Czech origin will descend on the country’s second city

August 28, 2026 08:00
Great Synagogue of Brno before destruction.jpg

By

Anthea Gerrie

3 min read
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Hundreds of Jews of Czech origin will descend on the country’s second city from all over the diaspora to celebrate Shabbat on the site of the Great Synagogue of Brno for the first time since it was destroyed by the Nazis in 1939.

They will sit down for Shabbat dinner, surrounded by architectural fragments, including decorated stones and shards of stained-glass windows recovered in excavations of the shul, once one of Europe’s largest.

The synagogue, which was built in 1855 in the neo-Romanesque style, once attracted more than 1,000 congregants and its Austrian architects had to create three tiers of galleries to accommodate female worshippers.

Now the site is finally being memorialised after 75 years of promises and three restitution attempts denied under communist rule.

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