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The coincidences that saved my grandmother from the Nazis

An encounter with a British politician on the ski slopes, and then an English newspaper article she spotted in a coffee house, saved Valerie Fuhrman as the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia

July 1, 2026 12:17
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Valerie Fuhrmann in 1938. She escaped from Czecheslovakia on March 15 1939 - the day Nazi Germany invaded the country.

By

Michael Fuhrmann

4 min read

It was at a ski resort in the Austrian Alps at Christmas, 1937, that my grandmother, Valerie Fuhrmann, met the woman whom she would later credit with rescuing her from the terrible fate suffered by many in her family during the Holocaust.
 

On the slopes of Saalbach, she saw that her new acquaintance, Aline Mackinnon, was an expert skier. In their conversations, she learned that Aline was a feminist and politician who had stood as a Liberal party candidate in two British general elections.
 

Aline would later be responsible for getting both Valerie and her son, Robert Fuhrmann (my father), out of Czechoslovakia before the Second World War and for providing much-needed financial support to Valerie's daughter, Dorrit, a penniless Czech refugee living in London.
 

The story of Aline's vital efforts emerged in letters my grandmother wrote to me during a long-running transatlantic correspondence, between London and Toronto, in which I pestered her for details about her life.
 

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Topics:

Second World War

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