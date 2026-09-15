Colombian president vows to ‘stand with Israel’ during Rosh Hashanah synagogue visit

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella vowed to “stand with Israel” on Saturday during a Rosh Hashanah visit to the Beth El synagogue in Barranquilla.

The event saw the new president, who won office in August, address members of Colombia’s Jewish community, offering his support to Jewish families across the country and reaffirming his support for Israel.

Espriella described his decision to visit the synagogue as “a gesture of respect, affection and brotherhood” towards Colombia’s Jewish community.

“I ask the god of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob to bless every Jewish family in Colombia and to bless all the people of Israel,” he told worshippers.