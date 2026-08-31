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Tina Ghazimorad

By

Tina Ghazimorad

Opinion

Israel’s post-October 7 diplomatic revolution: new allies, new audiences

The Jewish state is looking beyond its traditional Western European partners and engaging new constituencies directly, while deepening ties with old friends in Iran’s opposition and diaspora

August 31, 2026 12:21
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Colombia's new president Abelardo de la Espriella with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (Image: X)
3 min read
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The dawn of a new global alignment was made clear earlier this month in South America, where Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attended the inauguration of Colombia's new President, Abelardo de la Espriella, as Bogotá made a historic pledge to restore bilateral ties and move the nation's embassy to Jerusalem, a dramatic reversal that signals the shifting geopolitical landscape emerging after October 7.

As the smoke of a multi-front war clears, a profound truth emerges from the geopolitical landscape: Israel’s ultimate victory is being forged not only on the battlefield, but through a revolutionary diplomatic realignment. The post-October 7 world has irrevocably fractured, exposing a stark civilisational divide. On one side stands a toxic global coalition of the far Left and Islamists; on the other stands a growing alliance committed to defending Judeo-Christian values and Western civilisation.

Israel’s ultimate victory relies on an integrated battle, in which the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the IDF on the frontlines are seamlessly matched by the unyielding resolve of its diplomats on the global stage.

Israeli diplomacy is rewriting its traditional rules of statecraft by looking beyond the centres of Western European influence and investing more seriously in relationships with other strategically important states, often governed by national-conservatives, elsewhere.

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Topics:

Israel

Gideon Saar

Iran

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