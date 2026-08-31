Israel’s post-October 7 diplomatic revolution: new allies, new audiences

One of the clearest examples has been Israel’s growing engagement with Central Asia. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s Bukharan Jewish heritage has given him a unique appreciation of the region’s strategic importance. Building upon relationships predating his tenure, Israel has expanded its ties with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. A significant achievement of the current government has been the strengthening of Israel’s relationship with Astana and its integration into a broader regional framework. Kazakhstan’s strategic foresight is noteworthy; its accession to the Abraham Accords represents a major diplomatic milestone.

Astana has long been conscious of the geopolitical realities created by its geography and the substantial Russian minority in its northern regions. Closer relations with Israel offer access to world-leading expertise in water management, agriculture, technology, and innovation, alongside battle-tested military technologies developed under demanding operational conditions. At a time when Russia is at war with Ukraine, Kazakhstan has sought to diversify its strategic partnerships. Israel recognised this opportunity and moved decisively to strengthen its position in the region.

Equally critical was Sa’ar’s visit to the Czech Republic. The legacy of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, Czechoslovakia’s first president, and his son Jan Masaryk, who served as the country’s foreign minister from 1940 to 1948, who were both strong supporters of Zionism, remains embedded in Israeli memory, as does Czechoslovakia’s historic role in providing crucial military assistance to Israel during the 1948 War of Independence.

Strengthening relations with Prague reflects an understanding that successful diplomacy requires honouring historic friendships. The Czech Republic’s steadfast support within European institutions, including its commitment to veto anti-Israel resolutions in the EU, is a notable example of how historical alliances continue to influence contemporary diplomacy. Israel’s uncompromising decision to cut ties with the EU’s foreign policy chief over anti-Israel rhetoric further demonstrated the country’s refusal to accommodate international pressure and reflected Israel’s determination to defend her national interests.

Complementing this diplomatic strategy has been a broader effort to modernise Israeli public diplomacy since October 7. The old reliance on established institutions and conventional public-relations methods has increasingly given way to direct engagement with conservative political leaders, independent media figures, grassroots movements and other influential voices outside the traditional diplomatic establishment.

This approach reflects a recognition that the political landscape in Europe and North America has changed markedly. Large numbers of voters have become distrustful of establishment parties, mainstream media and activist organisations, while debates over Israel have increasingly become entangled with wider arguments about national identity, sovereignty, immigration and religious extremism. As an Iranian journalist based in Britain, I regard this outreach to patriotic populist movements frustrated with the Left-Islamist alliance as a significant political innovation.

Israel has also attempted to challenge forms of antizionism that draw upon older antisemitic ideas while presenting themselves in contemporary ideological language. The historical precedent is not new: radicals such as Ulrike Meinhof, founding member of Germany’s terror group Red Army Faction in 1970, sought to recast antisemitism as part of a supposedly progressive struggle against capitalism and imperialism. Similar rhetorical inversions persist today, albeit in different forms.

The result has been a more decentralised model of political communication, built around online networks, independent platforms and relationships with movements that often regard Israel’s security concerns as connected to their own debates about national sovereignty and political extremism. Whatever one thinks of all the groups involved, the underlying shift is significant: Israel is increasingly conducting twenty-first-century public diplomacy through channels that extend well beyond the traditional institutions of statecraft.

Foreseeing the coming geopolitical storm, Prince Reza Pahlavi made a historic visit to Israel in 2023, demonstrating that the true antidote to the Islamist-Leftist axis is a resolute defence of our shared Judeo-Christian and Judeo-Persian heritage. Following the atrocities of October 7, the global Iranian diaspora emerged as an unwavering pillar of solidarity with the Jewish people. While antisemitic demonstrations surged across the West, Iranians stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel. This civilisational alliance is a historical reunion rooted in over 2,500 years of shared memory, dating back to when Cyrus the Great liberated the Jewish people from Babylonian captivity.

With this strategic clarity, and backed by the historic friendship of the Iranian people, Israel and a free Iran could have no better friends than one another, united by shared interests and a common stake in the region’s future.

Tina Ghazimorad is communications director to Prince Reza Pahlavi and an Iranian journalist who previously served as editor-in-chief of News at Manoto TV, a UK-based Persian-language television network