Speaking at the Munich Democracy Conference, a forum for dialogue on the future of European democracy, on Wednesday, she said: “Many of these organisations have budgets over a billion dollars.”

Oxfam’s former CEO alleged the charity has a “disproportionate” focus on Gaza, and a JC investigation earlier this year reported claims from MSF staff members that the organisation had a “disproportionate obsession” with the Jewish state.

Amnesty International released a report accusing Israel of “genocide”, prompting human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky to allege it “whitewashes the actions of Hamas, while abandoning the fate of the remaining hostages still in their captivity”.

Herzberg told the audience in Munich: “These are not grassroots organisations. These rival corporations, and they often have thousands of employees working for them.

“A lot of these groups are operating to keep themselves going. When they’re raising money, yes, they have a public purpose of the projects they’re carrying out, but they also have to keep the money flowing in.”

The 3rd Munich Democracy Conference at Prinz-Carl-Palais (photo: Robert Gongoll / CER) Robert Gongoll / CER

The Munich Democracy Conference was the third of its kind and hosted by the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), which relocated its headquarters to Bavaria’s capital in 2023.

Herzberg was joined on the panel in Munich by Annette Heuser, chair of the Association of German Foundations, an organisation which supports and advises civil society bodies.

“When it comes to trust and NGOs, I think the crucial point is transparency,” said Heuser.

“There is this general feeling that NGOs operate like a black box, and we don’t have enough information about how they get their financial resources, how they decide which areas they put their money in, and what their governance is,” she added.

“We have to look at where the money is coming from,” Herzberg said. “If the funding is primarily coming from taxpayers, one also questions if they are an NGO or a government organisation. That carries with it maybe different responsibilities and different obligations regarding transparency.”

In a discussion moderated by Shimon Cohen, campaign director of Shechita UK, the pair also talked about how NGOs should express political views.

“We have to be political,” Heuser said. “Wherever [NGOs] put money, it’s a normative decision and therefore also a political decision.”

Discussions in full flow (photo: Robert Gongoll / CER) Robert Gongoll / CER

But adding a note of positivity, she added: “What we don’t talk about, because we focus on scandals, is all the good that NGOs on the international and national level are doing for our communities.

“Because from my point of view, NGOs are the basis for our democracies, the immune system of our democracies, and we see when they are under attack […] They are like the canary in the coal mine.

“You have to be very careful when these discussions are happening. They shouldn’t lead to questioning the general role of civil society and NGOs.”