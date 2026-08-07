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Charedi entrepreneur mentorship programme raises £46m

More than 90 per cent of the businesses opened through the scheme lasted beyond their first year

August 7, 2026 16:31
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Haredi men for illustration (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A business mentorship programme for the Charedi community has seen 53 entrepreneurs raise a collective £46 million.

The Charedim took part in The Bizlabs programme, which was first launched in 2019 to help strictly-Orthodox people looking to set up their own business succeed.

At the time, research carried out by the Kemach Foundation, the Jerusalem Development Authority and Achim Global, who run the programme, found that 94 per cent of start ups by Charedi men and women close down within one year.

Over the last seven years of running the programme, BizLabs has offered guidance to the 53 entrepreneurs, and organisers have hailed its success in bringing the one-year closure rate among participants down to just seven per cent.

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Topics:

Business

Israel

Charedi

charedim

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