Charedi entrepreneur mentorship programme raises £46m

One of these successful entrepreneurs is Avraham Yosef Ferster, CEO of DoNext.

“I followed the classic path through Hasidic educational institutions, yeshiva and kollel,” he told Ynet. “When I decided to enter the workforce, I completed a relatively short course of study and quickly began providing strategic guidance to non-profit organisations and other groups.

“They were not realising the enormous potential of the digital world. My venture helps them do that. Today, I work with some of the largest nonprofits in Israel, as well as clients abroad and across all sectors.”

“Early on, I realised that there was a perception in the Charedi community that succeeding in business required giving up Chasidic dress.

“I decided that I was not going to change. I believed that my Chasidic identity and appearance had no bearing on my ability to succeed, and, thank God, I have made it this far.

“I would not say it never presented a challenge, but I refused to give up either my Chasidic way of life or my success.”

Another entrepreneur, Shira Haberman Kaminsky, co-founder of TabuFy, said: “I grew up and was educated in Charedi institutions. I attended a Beit Yaakov school and later studied at a Lithuanian Charedi seminary. After getting married, I studied business administration and worked at a bank.

“When I began searching for my own professional direction, I retrained in user experience, design and digital product development.

Her business involves using a platform to make complicated land registries easier to organise. “When we began exploring the field, we realised that this was a much broader problem affecting many professionals."

“I am a mother of two, and combining family life, work and building a startup was a significant challenge,” she continued. “When we joined BizLabs, we had an idea and an initial product. The program gave us the tools, guidance and connections that turned it into a real business.

“It expanded our perspective and taught us to think bigger, understand the market, approach investors and build the company on a professional foundation.

“We now have active customers, and it still feels as though we are only getting started.”