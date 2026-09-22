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Brooklyn Beckham ‘heartbroken’ over death of Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber

The model, who had struggled with substance abuse and depression, died in a rehab centre on September 20

September 22, 2026 11:30
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Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pose on the red carpet during the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 5, 2026. (Photo-AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Brooklyn Beckham has paid tribute to model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, who has died aged 27.

Gerber, brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber, died in a rehab facility on September 20, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner medical records.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Tributes have since poured in from celebrity friends and stars, including the aspiring chef and son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham, who said he was “heartbroken” in a post on his Instagram story.

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Topics:

Brooklyn Beckham

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