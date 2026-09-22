Brooklyn Beckham ‘heartbroken’ over death of Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber (left) with parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber attending the world premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Palm Royale', at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images) Getty Images

He said: “Presley you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much.

“We love you.”

Beckham, 27, is married to Nicola Peltz, 31, daughter of Jewish billionaire Nelson Peltz.

TV personality Paris Hilton remembered Gerber as a “beautiful soul” and described him as a “sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine” friend.

She said in a post on her Instagram story: “I’m completely hearbroken. I still can’t believe this is real.

“I cared about you so much and I’m going to miss you more than words can say.

“I’ll always cherish the memories we shared – the laughs, the conversations and just being around you.

“You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.

“I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you. My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time.

“Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever.”

Gerber, who was Crawford and Jewish businessman Rande Gerber’s eldest child, was signed by IMG Models when he was 15.

He made his catwalk debut in 2016 at Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles.

Gerber also modelled for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.

He spoke frequently about his struggles with depression and substance abuse.

In 2019 he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme, as well as two days of community service.

Kaia discussed her brother’s “decade-long struggle with drug addiction” in the September 2026 issue of Vogue.

She said: “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says: ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone’.

“There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

Speaking on podcast Studio 22 in 2023, Presley said: “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.

“(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job and there’s so much to it.

“That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

He added: “I’ve seen a lot of stuff and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

His father Rande Gerber is a well-known businessman who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with actor George Clooney.