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Boy, 14, killed on school hike when ‘unexploded Hezbollah bomb’ detonates in northern Israel

A teacher and 23 pupils were injured in the blast

October 13, 2026 08:58
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Elazar Yair Wilensky, who was killed during a hike in northern Israel on Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the family/TPS-IL.

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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A 14-year-old boy was killed and 24 people were injured on a school hike when an unexploded bomb went off in northern Israel.

Elazar Yair Wilensky, a ninth-grade student at ORT Ma’alot Yeshiva High School, was identified as the youngster who died.

The IDF’s preliminary assessment indicated that the device was likely an unexploded Hezbollah cluster munition left in the area.

The youngest of five children, Wilensky was remembered by his family as “a boy who loved life, intelligent and wise, full of joy, a good and beloved friend who had his whole future ahead of him.”

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Topics:

Israel

Hezbollah

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