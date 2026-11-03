Bomb scare on Israeli-owned cruise ship carrying 900 passengers

An Israel-bound cruise ship docked at the Greek port of Syros is being searched after a bomb threat.

The Crown Iris, owned by the Israeli company Mano Maritime, has 940 passengers and 597 crew on board and had been due to set sail for Haifa when the threat was received.

Coast guard personnel assisted by an explosives detection dog and a private diver searched the vessel, while a ‌special ⁠coast guard unit was deployed to the scene, Reuters reported.

No suspicious objects were said to have been found in the initial search.