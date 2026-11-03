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Bomb scare on Israeli-owned cruise ship carrying 900 passengers

The threat arrived while the Crown Iris was docked at the Greek port of Syros

November 3, 2026 17:15
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The Crown Iris at the port of Piraeus in Athens on June 3, 2026 (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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An Israel-bound cruise ship docked at the Greek port of Syros is being searched after a bomb threat.

The Crown Iris, owned by the Israeli company Mano Maritime, has 940 passengers and 597 crew on board and had been due to set sail for Haifa when the threat was received.

Coast guard personnel assisted by an explosives detection dog and a private diver searched the vessel, while a ‌special ⁠coast guard unit was deployed to the scene, Reuters reported.

No suspicious objects were said to have been found in the initial search.

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Topics:

Cruise

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