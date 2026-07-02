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‘Anti-Zionist patrols’ are sign of ‘new wave of fanaticism’, say Greek Jews

The intimidating gang marched last weekend through Thessaloniki, the site of a 1931 pogrom that forced thousands of Jews to emigrate to Mandate Palestine

July 2, 2026 17:34
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The 'anti-Zionist' patrol seen marching through the streets of Thessaloniki (Image: Instagram)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read

An “anti-Zionist patrol” featuring a gang of men wearing black T-shirts bearing the Palestine flag marched through the Greek city of Thessaloniki last Saturday.

One of the far-left anarchist groups involved in organising the march, Rouvikonas, said it had been targeting “Israeli capital” that it claimed had “parasitically infiltrated” the city.

Antisemitic rioters launched a pogrom against the Jewish community of Thessaloniki 95 years ago, from 29-30 June 1931. The attacks left two dead and resulted in the emigration of around 30,000 Jews to France and then Mandate Palestine.

Noting the irony, the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece said: “In both cases – then and today – hatred against Jews prevails.

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Topics:

Anti-Israel protests

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