Belgian mayor blocks Israeli football club from playing Europa League on ‘safety grounds’

He is also reported to have quashed the idea of the match being held behind closed doors.

He added that his position was consistent with a previous decision not to allow a 2024 Nations League match between the Belgian and Israeli national teams at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels for similar reasons.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for the local government said: “The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organise a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium.

“After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces.”

That match was eventually played at a mutual ground in Debrecen, Hungary, behind closed doors.

Uefa has since confirmed that it is “the duty of the host club to find an alternative venue” and that USG is expected to confirm the new stadium “in the coming days”.

The Israeli embassy in Brussels said in response to the decision: “We have full confidence in the Belgian security authorities and their ability to ensure that a football match can take place safely and securely.”

The embassy also offered help in providing such security, adding: “Should assistance be required, Israel would be happy to provide it.”