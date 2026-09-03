Belgian mayor blocks Israeli football club from playing Europa League on ‘safety grounds’

An Israeli football team has been barred from playing a Belgian club in a Uefa Europa League match over “security concerns”.
Mayor Mohamed Ridouani of Leuven, Belgium, said the upcoming game between Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) and Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva could not take place at the city’s Den Dreef stadium.
USG’s home ground, Stade Joseph Marien, is in Brussels, but the club is playing its season from the stadium in Leuven after its usual base was found not to meet Uefa requirements.
Speaking to Belgian broadcaster VRT, Ridouani stressed the decision was not due to politics, but “for the sake of public safety” and preventing potential protests, adding: “I consistently draw the line there. We cannot guarantee safety.”
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