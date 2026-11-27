Other comments are alleged to have claimed that the “most important ministries go to people for whom Israel and banking interests take precedence over French interests” and that “a Zionist is necessarily and profoundly Jewish”.

Meanwhile, in private message exchanges, he is alleged to have said: “The richest in the world isn’t Bill Gates, but the FED [US Federal Reserve] (and the 12 or 13 bankers who divide the spoils between them)…

“It’s a certainty that if Marine Le Pen comes to power, if she tries to take back control of the Bank, she risks a plane crash or an attack by a supposedly crazed Islamist (manipulated from above, of course).”

Bardella, whose party is publicly pro-Israel and has billed itself to voters as a “shield of the Jews” in France, has repeatedly denied holding antisemitic views and insisted that the reported posts are “grotesque forgeries” and “crude fakes”.

“I categorically reject your assertions that I made racist or antisemitic comments of this kind, whether publicly or privately, orally or in writing,” he told Mediapart.

“The fact that I was not an active Front National campaigner during the summer of 2013, and was still a minor, should alert you to the dishonest nature of these ‘sources’.”

Bardella has said in previous interviews that he joined the party aged 16 in 2012.

The allegations come as RN attempts to distance itself from its historically toxic image, particularly the fact that Front National was founded by Jean-Marie Le Pen, a convicted Holocaust denier and father of Marine.

The elder Le Pen, who was fined by a court in 2016 under France’s Gayssot Act, which criminalises Holocaust denial, was the party’s leader until 2011, when he was replaced by his daughter after calling his then-opponent, Nicolas Sarkozy, “foreign” due to his Greek, Hungarian and Jewish ancestry.

Four years later, he would be expelled from the party entirely after doubling down on previous remarks referring to the gas chambers as a “detail” of history, before dying of a heart attack in 2025.