Australian documentary about Jews being cancelled is ‘cancelled’

An Australian documentary about how Jewish creatives are being “cancelled” in the industry has itself been cancelled, according to filmmaker Danny Ben-Moshe.
The documentary, aptly named Cancelled, follows musician Deborah Conway, visual artist Nina Sanadze, writer Joshua Dabelstein and circus artist Talia Sofizade, all of whom have apparently experienced difficulties finding work due to rising antisemitism in the country since October 7.
It centres around the Goldstone Gallery, in Collingwood, Australia, which is owned by Sanadze and which she established to give a voice to creatives who have been silenced by cancel culture.
Ben-Moshe, known for films such as 2016’s Strictly Jewish and 2023’s Revenge: Our dad the Nazi Killer, completed production on December 14 last year, the same day as the Bondi Beach massacre on Chanukah.
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