The fire, which was ignited on a balcony, spread into the woman's bedroom where she was sleeping. Residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The case will be heard at Copenhagen City Court from November 23, with the prosecution seeking a prison sentence, the revocation of the defendant's Danish citizenship and his deportation with a permanent entry ban.

“We believe that the acts for which charges have been filed constitute an attack on fundamental human rights and the values of Danish society,” Prosecutor Marie Bindslev said.

She added: “At the same time, the actions are capable of seriously intimidating the population. We therefore believe that the objective conditions for bringing terrorism charges have been met.”

The defendant has admitted to starting the fire but denies committing terrorism, according to his defence lawyer, Karoline Døssing Normann.

The case was initially investigated as arson before being escalated to a terrorism investigation.

Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET) announced in September 2024 that the suspect had been charged under Section 114 of the Danish Criminal Code, which covers terrorism offences.

PET said the defendant had links to Loyal To Familia (LTF), a criminal gang which was banned in Denmark in 2021.

“It is serious if a person in Denmark becomes a target of terror because of the person’s Jewish background. It is also worrying that we again see links to LTF in terrorist cases,” Finn Borch Andersen, the head of PET, said.

“It is too early to assess whether it is an isolated case or a broader development in the terrorist threat,” he added.

In a statement announcing the terrorism investigation, Andersen said: “PET has been warning for some time about an elevated terrorist threat to Jewish and Israeli targets, not least in light of the conflict in Israel and Gaza.”

He also said the agency was working with the Jewish community to strengthen security arrangements.

Henrik Goldstein, chairman of the Jewish community at the time, told Danish broadcaster TV 2 that the incident represented a deterioration in the security situation for Jews in the country.

Referring to the fact that someone's home had allegedly been targeted, he said: “It’s a bit scary.”

Goldstein said Jewish community representatives had met PET officials to discuss the situation and were examining whether similar incidents in other countries suggested a wider pattern of antisemitic attacks against private homes.

A report published in May 2026 by AKVAH, the Jewish community's department responsible for monitoring antisemitic incidents, recorded 199 incidents during 2025. It was the third consecutive year in which antisemitism had remained at elevated levels.