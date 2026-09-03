Antisemitic incidents in Spain rose 15 per cent last year, new study finds

Spain’s Jewish community has faced a worsening social climate in 2025, as antisemitic incidents have risen by 15 per cent, a new study has found.

The report, published by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain (FCJE), recorded 221 antisemitic incidents in 2025, up from 193 in 2024.

The new figures come against a backdrop of rising Jew-hate, with the Observatory of Antisemitism, which is operated jointly by the FCJE and the Movement Against Intolerance (MCI), documenting a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 attacks.

The FCJE and the MCI warned that there needs to be a stronger institutional response to “put a halt to it before hostility towards Jews becomes further entrenched in everyday life”.