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Alderney Jewish groups dismayed after island denies second application for Holocaust memorial plaque

The application saw a flare up in a longstanding disagreement over Guernsey’s Holocaust history

October 19, 2026 13:13
GettyImages-1645542206.jpg
A German bunker overlooking Saye Beach in Alderney, Guernsey, on September 3, 2023 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Jewish groups in Alderney have been left dismayed by the local authority’s denial of permission, for a second time, for a memorial plaque to Holocaust victims to be erected on the Channel island.

The application, submitted by three organisations including the Committee for the Preservation of Jewish Cemeteries in Europe and JTrails, sought permission to install a plaque at Longis Common, a site associated with burials of forced labourers and other victims of the Nazi occupation during the Second World War.

The proposed inscription would have commemorated those who died on the island between 1941 and 1945, specifically acknowledging Jewish victims who are believed to remain buried at the site.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, of the Committee for the Preservation of Jewish Cemeteries in Europe, said he was “very surprised and deeply shocked” by the decision to refuse a plaque.

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Topics:

Channel Islands

Holocaust

Holocaust remembrance

Holocaust education

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