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Guernsey’s Jewish residents urge island to adopt IHRA antisemitism definition

Some residents have spoken out about their concerns of antisemitism, saying they would not display symbols of their faith in public

June 17, 2026 14:36
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Clive Lawton, chief executive of the Commonwealth Jewish Council, on a visit to Guernsey on June 11, 2026 (Screenshot/ITVNews)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

Jewish community members in Guernsey have spoken out about their fears of antisemitism on the island, and called on its government to adopt the IHRA definition.

Speaking to the BBC, Ariel Levy, who moved to Guernsey three years ago, said she would not wear a Star of David necklace or openly display the fact that she is Jewish.

While she said that her local community has been “safe and welcoming” and admitted she has not personally faced antisemitism since the move, she expressed concern over the general climate of hostility faced by British Jews.

"You almost make a horrible conscious decision that I'm just not going to wear it today, especially when you don't know the crowds you're around,” she said.

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Topics:

Channel Islands

Antiseitism

IHRA

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