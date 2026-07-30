US resumes strikes against Iran after IRGC ‘surprise attack’

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.
The US launched fresh strikes on Wednesday against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets across Iran, hours after President Trump warned Tehran it would face severe consequences for attacking American forces.
US Central Command (Centcom) said the “heavy wave of strikes” targeted dozens of IRGC command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal defence sites and other military infrastructure in response to an Iranian ballistic missile “surprise attack” on American forces in Jordan the previous day.
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