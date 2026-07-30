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US resumes strikes against Iran after IRGC ‘surprise attack’

The renewal of hostilities came just days after President Trump called off US operations to leave room for diplomacy

July 30, 2026 11:27
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IN FLIGHT - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while aboard Air Force One for a trip to Michigan on July 27, 2026 in flight. Trump is scheduled to tour General Motors' Milford Proving Ground while in Michigan. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

The US launched fresh strikes on Wednesday against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets across Iran, hours after President Trump warned Tehran it would face severe consequences for attacking American forces.

US Central Command (Centcom) said the “heavy wave of strikes” targeted dozens of IRGC command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal defence sites and other military infrastructure in response to an Iranian ballistic missile “surprise attack” on American forces in Jordan the previous day.

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

USA

Donald Trump

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