Trump kept Kabbalah text ‘close to his heart for protection,’ claims ex-wife

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, has revealed that the US president carried a Kabbalah text in his jacket close to his heart during their marriage.

In an interview with Channel 12, the actress and TV host said that Trump kept the Book of Pinchas, a section of the Zohar, the primary text in Kabbalistic literature, under his clothing for “protection and healing”.

Maples was married to Trump between 1993 and 1999, and in the interview spoke extensively about his spiritual side.

She said: “He has a very big heart. He wouldn’t be where he is today if he didn’t want to help others”.