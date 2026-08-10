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Trump appoints Jewish lawyer as new White House counsel

Will Scharf will also serve as ‘assistant to the president’

August 10, 2026 14:02
Scharf.jpg
Then-White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf attends a bill signing in the Oval Office on February 03, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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US President Trump has named Will Scharf, who is Jewish, as his new White House counsel and assistant to the president.

The announcement was made on Sunday that Scharf, who is currently White House staff secretary, will replace David Warrington, who has served in the position since the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Warrington will be formally replaced by Scharf on September 1, and is leaving the Trump administration to join the private sector. He previously worked as a personal counsel for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Will is Tough, Strong, and Smart! He also loves our Country, and respects the Law”, adding “Will Scharf will do a great job as White House Counsel!”

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Topics:

Donald Trump

US Politics

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