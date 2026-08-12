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Nearly a fifth of 2026 Seattle hate crimes targeted Jews, who make up one per cent of the population

An even more significant proportion of hate crimes in New York were recorded against Jews, according to recently released data

August 12, 2026 11:45
SeattlePD.jpg
A police vehicle near Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, on April 12, 2021 (Getty Images)

By

Menachem Wecker,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Almost a fifth of hate crimes so far this year in the US city of Seattle have targeted Jews, despite them making up just one per cent of the population, new official figures have revealed.

Of the 66 hate crimes recorded in the first seven months of this year, 13 (19.7 per cent) have been against Jews.

Likewise, from January to the end of July, 7.2 per cent of all of the 511 crimes with what Seattle calls "bias elements" and non-crimes that involve bias which the city has recorded targeted Jews, according to official city data.

And of the 259 crimes with "bias elements," in which the bias was a secondary motivation, 11 (4.2%) targeted Jews.

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Topics:

USA

Antisemitism

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