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New York Times news chief says he ‘probably wouldn’t have’ published Israel ‘dog rape’ article

Joe Kahn, who has special responsibility for reporting, said the article ‘wasn’t edited by the newsroom’

July 9, 2026 16:10
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The New York Times building (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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The executive editor of the New York Times has suggested a now-infamous comment article published by the newspaper which featured claims that Israeli security forces had trained dogs to rape inmates was not suitable for its news section.

Joseph Kahn told a technology podcast with journalist Peter Kafka he “probably wouldn’t have” published the piece in the New York Times news pages, adding that "it wasn’t edited by the newsroom".

The May 11 article by Nicholas Kristof made several allegations about the sexual and physical abuse of Palestinian detainees and was denounced by the Israeli foreign ministry as "baseless blood libel".

Among the serious allegations in the piece, Kristof wrote that Palestinian detainees reported guards inserting batons or other objects into their rectums during beatings and interrogations, perpetrating gang rapes and blackmail of a female detainee, and subjecting children to sexual threats and abuse.

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Topics:

New York Times

New York

IDF

Israel

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