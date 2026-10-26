Pro-Democrat campaign ad claims US gives Israel money ‘to kill Palestinians’

But the wife insisted they needed to save money for “killing Palestinians.”

“Don’t we give Israel $4 billion a year anyways?” the husband asked.

“Yeah,” responded the wife, “and now we are giving them another $14 billion. Do you know how much that is per American taxpayer? It’s like $85 per person… It is costing us a lot of money to drop bombs on Gaza.”

The husband later asked, “don’t they [Israelis] get universal healthcare too?” In response, the wife confirmed, “Yeah, they do. We’re paying for that too probably.”

The advert, which was first posted online in 2024, has now resurfaced on television in Michigan as campaigning intensifies ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3.

Michigan’s Senate race, which polls suggest is a tight contest between anti-Israel Democrat Abdul el-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

The timing has brought fresh attention to the advert’s claims about Israel and its portrayal of Rogers, while reigniting criticism over its suggestion that American families’ financial struggles are linked to funding Israel’s military operations.

Uygur promoted the advert on X on October 24, writing: “We have to suffer here at home, so Israel can get all its wars. That’s why they buy politicians like Mike Rogers.”

He added that Rogers had promised to serve Israel “unconditionally,” but had not made the same commitment to Michigan voters.

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show in September, he declared that Rogers “works for Israel” and urged voters: “Do not let Israel buy that seat.”

While Rogers has received donations from pro-Israel campaign groups, he has asked them to refrain from running attack ads on his behalf and has in turn questioned el-Sayed’s loyalty to American during his campaign

The Rebellion advert was not authorised by any candidate, according to its disclaimer, and was run independently by Rebellion PAC in accordance with US electoral law, which forbids such organisations from coordinating expenditures with candidates or parties.

The advert has drawn criticism from Jewish commentators who argue that its presentation goes beyond opposing foreign aid and invokes longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish financial influence and political control.

Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, a former managing director of the American Jewish Committee, described it as ‘one of the most antisemitic political adverts’ she had seen.

Critics argue that portraying Israel as the explanation for Americans’ financial difficulties, while suggesting that politicians are effectively bought by the Jewish state, risks reinforcing prejudices about Jews.

Uygur has rejected accusations of antisemitism on X, arguing that opposition to American funding for Israel should not be conflated with hostility towards Jews.

“You’ll never guess what Israel First’s reaction to this ad has been. The one-trick pony trotted out its only pony - ‘antisemite!!’” he wrote.

"So, now it’s antisemitic if you won’t hand over your wallet to Israel. You have to pay for their genocide, otherwise you’re all antisemites!”

He instead encouraged supporters to donate towards further broadcasts of the advert, saying that expanding its reach would “drive the radical Zionists crazy”.