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Pro-Democrat campaign ad claims US gives Israel money ‘to kill Palestinians’

The clip, produced by an organisation linked to prominent leftist figures, suggests that the Gaza War is the reason for price increases in American shops

October 26, 2026 15:35
Cenk ad.png
A still image from an ad produced by Rebellion PAC in 2024 and aired during the 2026 Michigan Senate race (YouTube/NovaraMedia/CenkUygur)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A political advert linking American support for Israel to the rising cost of groceries is being broadcast on television in Michigan ahead of next week’s midterms.

The advert, funded by Rebellion PAC, a fundraising group founded by The Young Turks presenter Cenk Uygur, depicts a couple shopping in a supermarket as they discuss the price of food and the amount of money the US sends to Israel in military aid.

In the scene, the unnamed couple begins putting items back on the shelves as they consider what they can afford.

“Honey, you are going to have to put those eggs back,” the wife told the husband. The husband responded, “[The children] don’t like eggs anymore?”

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Topics:

US Politics

Israel

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