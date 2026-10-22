AIPAC halts candidate donations and endorsements just weeks out from US midterms

Instead, it intends to encourage individual supporters to donate directly to candidates who back its objectives, while continuing to use other fundraising methods to influence elections.

In its letter, the organisation acknowledged the difficulties it faces, warning that “the challenges we are confronting will continue to grow in the years ahead”.

It also outlined its intention to strengthen its political fundraising network, stating: “We will prioritise increasing direct, organised contributions from individual Americans to candidates – expanding upon our current efforts – and maximising the emerging political fundraising tools.”

Aipac spokesperson Deryn Sousa defended the change in a statement to NPR, insisting that the organisation’s underlying priorities remain unchanged.

“Our goal is to build support for the US-Israel relationship. Aipac members gave more than $90 million directly to candidates this cycle, and that organised, direct giving from our members will continue and increase,” she said.

The announcement follows an increasingly difficult election cycle for the group, which has faced criticism from both progressive Democrats and some conservatives over its influence on American foreign policy.

The group’s position on Israel has become particularly contentious as public debate over the war in Gaza and US military support for Israel has intensified.

Some candidates have also faced pressure over their association with Aipac, with several distancing themselves from its financial support amid concerns that accepting donations could damage their electoral prospects.

Despite ending direct candidate endorsements and contributions, Aipac will continue to operate its affiliated super-Pac, United Democracy Project.

Unlike a traditional Pac, a super-Pac can raise unlimited sums from individuals and other permitted sources to finance independent political advertising, although it cannot coordinate its spending with candidates’ campaigns.

Federal Election Commission filings cited by NPR show that, through September 30, Aipac had contributed nearly $25 million to candidates and political committees during 2026.

The United Democracy Project had, meanwhile, made approximately $53.5 million in independent expenditures.

Aipac, though, rejected speculation that its core political objectives are changing. Looking ahead to the next election cycle, its letter stated that 2028 would “demand an even stronger commitment by our activists to pro-Israel politics”.

It added that the organisation would continue supporting “the Republicans and Democrats who are advancing policies that strengthen America's alliance with Israel and standing up against anti-Israel legislation”.