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AIPAC halts candidate donations and endorsements just weeks out from US midterms

The group’s direct financial support of candidates had become a subject of controversy in recent campaigns, in part due to its support of Israel during the Gaza and Iran wars

October 22, 2026 17:13
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A visitor holds an Aipac folder in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 12, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac), one of the most influential pro-Israel lobbying organisations in the United States, has announced it will stop formally endorsing political candidates and making direct campaign contributions through its associated political action committee (Pac).

The decision comes after growing criticism of the organisation’s political influence, particularly over its support for Israel during the wars in Gaza and Iran, and just weeks away from the US midterm elections on November 3.

Announced in a letter to members on Wednesday, the change marks a shift in Aipac’s electoral strategy, just five years after it began making direct political contributions.

However, the organisation has made clear that it does not intend to withdraw from American politics more generally.

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Topics:

AIPAC

US Politics

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