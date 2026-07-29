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LA’s oldest synagogue sues three anti-Israel groups for disrupting community event

The suit labelled the groups’ protest a ‘dangerous escalation in antisemitic violence against Jewish houses of worship’

July 29, 2026 12:02
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The Wilshire Boulevard Temple, LA's oldest synagogue (Getty Images)

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Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the oldest synagogue in Los Angeles, has filed a lawsuit against three anti-Israel organisations, alleging that they coordinated the disruption of a community event held there last December.

The disruption was part of what the complaint described as a “carefully conceived and coordinated attack on Jewish Angelenos and others”.

The synagogue told JNS that “demonstrators blocked access to the temple, threatened guests and damaged property”.

“The temple’s participation in this lawsuit reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a campus that is safe, welcoming and vibrant for all who come here to worship, learn, seek support and serve the greater community,” it said.

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