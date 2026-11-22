The New York Democrat called for “dramatic change” in the West Bank and Gaza, describing “the death, the destruction, the devastation” experienced by Palestinian civilians in Gaza as “unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American.”

He called for “a surge in humanitarian assistance,” including medical assistance, housing support, clean water and clean air.

Jeffries also said he would discuss two other bills with representatives from his party: one that would impose broader sanctions on settlement expansion, and another that would prohibit some US arms sales to Israel.

Asked whether he personally supported them or would bring them to a vote, Jeffries declined to commit.

“No, I haven’t articulated a position one way or the other,” he said, adding that Democrats would discuss their next steps as a caucus.

Pressed about calls to halt US weapons exports to Israel, he said, “That’s a conversation that we are going to have but that the current construct is not sustainable, and it needs to change.”

Jeffries said his goal was “a safe and secure Israel living side by side in peace and prosperity as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state”.

He called for renewing Washington’s commitment to a two-state solution “with everything we’ve got.”

Asked repeatedly whether he would accept Aipac support, Jeffries said the organisation was no longer making direct contributions to candidates, without directly addressing whether he would accept donations from its members.

Jeffries said his re-election campaign had raised about $40 million over the past two election cycles, with an average contribution of $29, and that the money was raised and spent to help elect Democrats nationwide.

He also pushed back against suggestions that campaign contributions determine lawmakers’ positions.

“When I talk to members of Congress, they’re voting their districts, regardless of who they may be raising money from,” he said.