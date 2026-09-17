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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

The Democrats are becoming the anti-Israel party – yet US Jews will still overwhelmingly vote for them

A Corbyn-style takeover is being driven by grad-school communists and Muslim Brotherhood front groups. In Michigan, Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed rails against AIPAC and has campaigned with Hasan Piker, who once declared that ‘America deserved 9/11’

September 17, 2026 12:37
Abdul El-Sayed GettyImages-2292819928
Democratic candidate for US Senate Abdul El-Sayed on the campaign trail (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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As football is “a game of two halves in which the Germans win”, so American politics is now a game of two parties in which the Jews lose.

An early September survey found that 67 per cent of Jewish Americans intend to vote for a Democratic candidate for Congress in the November midterms, and 28 per cent for a Republican candidate.

There are two ways to look at this.

One, Jews are like other Americans, only more so. The President’s party usually loses control of either or both Houses of Congress in the midterms. The unusual part is that the Republicans won the trifecta in 2024: the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

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Topics:

US Jewry

Democrats

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