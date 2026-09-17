The Democrats are becoming the anti-Israel party – yet US Jews will still overwhelmingly vote for them

Jewish midterm preferences are thus consistent with the electorate in general. Another early September poll, this one by CBS/YouGov, found that 54 per cent of Democratic voters and 45 per cent of all voters were motivated to “stop Trump”.

Anyway, which Republican Party is running in the midterms? The Trump 2024 campaign, which pulled in record numbers of non-white voters, and the President who backed Israel against Iran?

Or the 2026 Republicans, a party in which digital Jew-hate circulates from the MAGA fringe to young staffers on Capitol Hill, and Vice President JD Vance refuses to criticise Tucker Carlson, who is now the David Duke of the digital age? No decent person would vote for that.

The second way to look at it is that American Jews are stupid in the way that only smart overachievers can be.

The Democrats are not the party of FDR and Bill Clinton. They’re not even the party of Obama. But they are the party that Obama made. The Democrats now are the anti-Israel party. The party infrastructure is being Corbynised by the Democratic Socialists of America, an alliance combining grad-school communists with Muslim Brotherhood front groups.

The Democratic nominee for Michigan’s next senator is Abdul El-Sayed. If the Egyptian-born El-Sayed wins, he will be the first Muslim senator in American history. What else will El-Sayed carry through the glass ceiling and into the halls of Congress?

El-Sayed campaigned with his close friend Hasan Piker, the Istanbul-raised online inciter who said in 2019 that “America deserved 9/11”.

In August, while campaigning for El-Sayed, Piker appeared to imply that American Jews bring violence upon themselves by supporting Israel:

“If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone is going to come around and take action, not against the state of Israel mind you, but against American Jews.”

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader, called Piker’s comments “dangerous and antisemitic”. El-Sayed distanced himself from them, but not from Piker.

It says a lot about El-Sayed’s base that he would campaign with Piker. He knows where Piker’s reasoning leads.

In March, Lebanese-born Ayman Mohamed Ghazali rammed a pickup truck loaded with gasoline and fireworks into Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. As the truck broke through the synagogue doors and rolled into its central lobby, Ghazali started shooting at security personnel. By luck, he was trapped in his burning car, where he shot himself in the head.

Ghazali was allegedly motivated by the killing of his brothers in an IDF drone strike in Lebanon. The IDF claims that one of his brothers was a commander in Hezbollah’s Iranian-led Badr unit.

Federal intelligence agencies confirmed immediately that Ghazali was on their list of Hezbollah-adjacent Americans. The FBI classified the Temple Israel attack as Hezbollah-inspired terrorism on American soil. El-Sayed’s response was to condemn the attack, but with the proviso that “hurt people hurt people”.

Around the same time, a leaked recording from earlier in March showed El-Sayed telling his staffers that he wanted to avoid taking a position on the Israeli assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Why? The city of Dearborn, Michigan has America’s largest Muslim population per capita, and there “are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad”.

El-Sayed said that the strike on Khamenei was “not justified”. He also said that Israel has “captured too many of our politicians through AIPAC contributions”.

But only Americans can contribute to AIPAC. El-Sayed apologised a few days before the Michigan primary vote. But he continues to speak out of both sides of his mouth. Like New York’s mayor Zohran Mamdani, he libels Israel as “genocidal” while smarming up to his “Jewish sisters and brothers”.

Michigan’s attorney general Dana Nessel, a Jewish Democrat, was among the Jews who felt unable to attend the party’s nomination convention last summer due to harassment of Jews by “pro-Palestinian” delegates. On September 8, a group of Michigan’s Jewish leaders launched Nonnegotiable Michigan. They call on El-Sayed to accept Israel’s existence and accept that sorting Jewish Michiganders into good and bad Jews is wrong.

Meanwhile, at least one of Non-negotiable Michigan’s board, Reform rabbi Josh Whinston, is ready to negotiate. Whinston believes that El-Sayed’s apology for his remarks about the Temple Israel attack was sincere and that El-Sayed is “trying to figure it out”.

Perhaps El-Sayed already has it figured out. He just won the Michigan Senate nomination by mobilising the mad Left and the Muslim vote. He figures that naïve liberal Jews will help him win a Senate seat.

And he’s right. On September 10, ex-Democratic senator Al Franken and more than 20 other senior Jewish Democrats from Michigan endorsed El-Sayed for the Senate.

Nice work, guys.