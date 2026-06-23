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Clive Davis: Bruce Springsteen hails ‘visionary’ producer who ‘changed my life’ after music mogul’s death aged 94

The rock star has paid tribute to Davis, along with fellow musicians Billy Joel and Patti Smith

June 23, 2026 11:11
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Clive Davis, pictured ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards in LA earlier this year, has died aged 94 (Photo: Getty)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read

Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith are among the stars who have paid tribute to music mogul Clive Davis, who has died aged 94.

The Jewish former president of Columbia Records launched the careers of artists across a variety of genres, including those of Whitney Houston, Lou Reed and Alicia Keys.

His family announced his death on Monday just weeks after the record producer was reportedly taken to hospital following an upper respiratory issue and discharged a few days later. He was also diagnosed in 2021 with the neurological condition Bell’s palsy.

Joel, known for Vienna and Piano Man, said in a statement: “Clive Davis convinced me to sign with Columbia Records many years ago.

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Topics:

Music

Entertainment

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