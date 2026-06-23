Clive Davis: Bruce Springsteen hails ‘visionary’ producer who ‘changed my life’ after music mogul’s death aged 94

“He recognised the talent of great musicians and understood the power of contemporary music.

“I will always be grateful to Clive for his recognition of the critical importance of songwriting.

“He undoubtedly enhanced the stature of the music industry during his tenure as president of Columbia Records.”

Born In The USA singer Springsteen lauded the producer as a “great man” who changed his life.

In a post on Instagram he said: “At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records.

“He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success.

“A great man. All our prayers and love.”

Davis shaped the music industry over decades, signing and mentoring stars such as Janis Joplin, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

Smith posted a carousel of photographs online featuring them together and a photograph of a bouquet of flowers from Davis along with a note wishing her the best for one of her events.

She said: “This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support.”

Keys posted a photograph of them together on her Instagram story, describing Davis as a “visionary who transformed dreams into reality, leaving an indelible mark on music and lives worldwide”.

Davis became president of Columbia Records in 1967, and signed a number of artists including Aerosmith and Earth, Wind & Fire as well as Neil Diamond and Pink Floyd.

He also played a key role in launching the careers of musicians across R&B, country, and pop, and worked with Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand and Miles Davis.

He left Columbia Records in 1973 and started his own label, Arista Records, kicking off the first few months with Barry Manilow’s hit song Mandy.

Manilow said in a statement on Instagram: “My heart is heavy with the loss of my friend Clive Davis. For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together and celebrated together.

“Yes some would say it was business. But to Clive it never was. It was family. And I was honoured be a part of his. Thank you Clive, I wish we could do it all again.”

Guitarist Carlos Santana, who founded the rock group Santana, described Davis as a “visionary” who believed in the band “from the beginning”.

He said: “That kind of faith is a beautiful blessing, and I will always be grateful.

“Clive understood that music is more than entertainment. Music is a healing force. It brings people together beyond fear, beyond separation, beyond borders. He dedicated his life to championing artists and helping them share their gifts with the world.

“Because of his vision, countless musicians were able to reach hearts across the planet.

Davis signed Houston when she was a teenager and made her one of the top-selling artists in pop history, with hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, and her cover of I Will Always Love You.

They became friends and remained close until her death in 2012.

Davis was portrayed by The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci in the 2022 musical biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

He went on to work with a number of veteran artists and groups including Aretha Franklin, The Kinks and Eurythmics and in 2000 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His family announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Monday and paid a heartfelt tribute to the family man and “music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.”

The statement said: “He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

“No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

“Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness.”