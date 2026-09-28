Zack Polanski’s podcast earns thousands from Google despite Green support for BDS

A podcast presented by Zack Polanski has received thousands of pounds in advertising revenue from YouTube, despite the Green Party leader backing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which targets the platform’s owner, Google, for its business interests in Israel.

As reported by The Times, Bold Politics, fronted by Polanski and launched shortly after he became Green Party leader last year, has attracted more than five million views since its launch, and received £3,769.69 in YouTube advertising revenue this year.

YouTube is owned by Google, which is listed by the BDS movement as a “pressure target” because of its $1.2 billion Project Nimbus cloud computing contract with the Israeli government.

BDS has urged supporters to “de-Google” by moving away from the company’s products and services where possible.