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Zack Polanski says he intends to stand as Green candidate in by-election

Jewish party leader puts hat in the ring to claim Sir Keir Starmer’s old seat in north London

September 3, 2026 09:21
Polanski.jpg
Green Party Leader Zack Polanski makes a speech at People's History Museum in Manchester on May 01, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said he intends to stand as a candidate in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, triggered by Sir Keir Starmer’s exit from Parliament.

Polanski announced his plan to contest the seat, and win a place in Parliament, to the Camden New Journal.

“I have lived and worked in this community over many years, I know it well and I love it,” he said in an interview with the north London newspaper.

“It represents so many of the things that make London so special. I am so excited by the prospect of representing this place in Parliament.”

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Topics:

Politics

Zack Polanski

Green Party

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