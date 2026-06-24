Woman accused of expressing support for Hamas appears in court

A woman charged by counter-terrorism detectives over alleged expressions of support for Hamas has appeared in court to deny seven charges against her.

Sarah Wilkinson appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old, from Bishop’s Castle in Shropshire, pleaded not guilty to two counts of encouragement of terrorism by posting statements on her X social media account in March 2024; two counts of expressing an opinion or belief that was supportive of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas; and one count of failing to comply with a Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 to supply her mobile phone pin in November 2024.

She also denied two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication by sharing videos on her X account in May 2024.